TD Securities Raises RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target to C$25.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.00.

Shares of TSE REI.UN opened at C$22.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.35. The company has a market cap of C$7.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -115.00. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$13.64 and a 12 month high of C$22.27.

In related news, Director Jonathan Gitlin purchased 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$21.90 per share, with a total value of C$49,932.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,184 shares in the company, valued at C$682,929.60.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

