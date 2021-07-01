TD Securities Raises H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target to C$18.50

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.64.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of TSE:HR.UN opened at C$16.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.14, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.31. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$9.25 and a one year high of C$16.74. The company has a market cap of C$4.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$15.80.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.