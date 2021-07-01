TD Securities Boosts WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Price Target to C$20.00

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities to C$20.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WIR.U. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James set a C$16.75 price target on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Get WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment alerts:

Shares of WIR.U stock opened at C$18.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of C$12.19 and a 1 year high of C$18.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.57. The firm has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.