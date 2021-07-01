TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 62,927 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,927 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of DocuSign worth $52,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth about $367,316,000. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 491.0% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,000 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,499,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,699 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 168.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,586,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,094,000 after buying an additional 994,969 shares during the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.53, for a total value of $4,559,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 167,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,539,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total value of $1,195,206.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 209,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,135 shares of company stock valued at $17,117,277. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $279.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.00. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.80 and a 52-week high of $290.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.86, a P/E/G ratio of 101.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

