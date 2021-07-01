TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Extra Space Storage worth $57,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXR. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 885.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 765,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,636,000 after buying an additional 451,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Extra Space Storage news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $12,410,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,146,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,191 shares of company stock valued at $12,583,605 over the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $163.82 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.04 and a 52 week high of $170.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.47.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

