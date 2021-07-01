TD Asset Management Inc. Has $55.39 Million Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 512,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $55,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,914,000 after acquiring an additional 48,371 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 39.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after buying an additional 43,743 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE YUM opened at $115.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.57. The firm has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $85.57 and a one year high of $122.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.25%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,426 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,089.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $1,302,294.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,405 shares of company stock worth $7,289,594 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.72.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

