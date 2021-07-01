TD Asset Management Inc. Has $46.73 Million Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 264,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $46,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,587,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,884,000 after purchasing an additional 129,214 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,227,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,962,000 after acquiring an additional 181,784 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $825,546,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,874,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,876,000 after acquiring an additional 241,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,883,000 after purchasing an additional 59,621 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTWO opened at $177.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.57. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.50 and a 1-year high of $214.91.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.98.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

