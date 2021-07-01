TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 86.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,932 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $45,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL opened at $253.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.03 and a 1-year high of $276.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $258.92.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.94.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

