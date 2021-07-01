TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 9,578 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 782,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $43,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $673,915,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779,463 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2,912.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,325,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215,441 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,656 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 102.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,075,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,902 shares during the last quarter. 74.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB stock opened at $56.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.04.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 35,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $2,149,324.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,264.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

