Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Holdings Lowered by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc reduced its holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,679 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTM. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTM shares. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nomura upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of TTM opened at $22.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.79. Tata Motors Limited has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $24.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Tata Motors Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

