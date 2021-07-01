Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Short Interest Up 150.0% in June

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

TAPM stock opened at $9.50 on Thursday. Tapinator has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 million, a P/E ratio of -86.36 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.31.

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter.

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio includes approximately 300 titles, such as Video Poker Classic and Solitaire Derby. The company also provides in-app purchase and subscription services.

