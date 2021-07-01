Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 3,802.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,013 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,577 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,788,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,308 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,650 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 247.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 82,988 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tapestry alerts:

TPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. OTR Global raised Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,789,507. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $43.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.72.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.