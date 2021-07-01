Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) SVP James Leal Sells 7,135 Shares

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) SVP James Leal sold 7,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $713,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TNDM stock opened at $97.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.11. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at $304,930,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth $118,446,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,405,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $134,501,000 after purchasing an additional 658,890 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,090,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.92.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

