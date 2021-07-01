Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) SVP James Leal Sells 7,135 Shares

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) SVP James Leal sold 7,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $713,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
TNDM stock opened at $97.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.11. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $123.74.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.92.
About Tandem Diabetes Care
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
