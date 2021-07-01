Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Gap Up to $15.64

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.64, but opened at $16.34. Talos Energy shares last traded at $16.34, with a volume of 244 shares traded.

TALO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 111.57%. The company had revenue of $267.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.21 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 32,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $456,805.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,528,459 shares of company stock valued at $60,487,743 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Talos Energy by 27.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,089,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,271,000 after buying an additional 1,081,385 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 26.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,324,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,990,000 after acquiring an additional 483,666 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 72.7% in the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,321,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,955,000 after acquiring an additional 977,468 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 9.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 847,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after acquiring an additional 73,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 35.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 708,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,527,000 after purchasing an additional 187,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

