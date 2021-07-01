Syscoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.36 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $63.30 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000313 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.65 or 0.00408959 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00007348 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000571 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000056 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 614,893,595 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.