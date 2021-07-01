Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Position Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,166,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,644,000 after purchasing an additional 784,298 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,042,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,714,000 after purchasing an additional 660,017 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,000 after purchasing an additional 842,404 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 2,189,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after purchasing an additional 781,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $16,953,000.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ SYRS opened at $5.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.81. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $15.65.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 462.00% and a negative return on equity of 92.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, May 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.