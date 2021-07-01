Swap (XWP) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $127.00

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. In the last seven days, Swap has traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Swap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. Swap has a total market cap of $301,143.10 and approximately $127.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 13,485,390 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

