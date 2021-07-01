Sutter Gold Mining (CVE:SGM) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Sutter Gold Mining (CVE:SGM)‘s stock had its “outperform spec overweight” rating reaffirmed by National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sutter Gold Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Shares of CVE SGM opened at C$0.01 on Tuesday. Sutter Gold Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.01 and a 12-month high of C$0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 million and a P/E ratio of -0.22.

Sutter Gold Mining (CVE:SGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Sutter Gold Mining Inc, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its primary asset is the Lincoln Mine project that covers 711 acre block of surface and mineral rights located to the southeast of Sacramento, California.

