Superdry (LON:SDRY) Price Target Raised to GBX 600 at Liberum Capital

Superdry (LON:SDRY) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 600 ($7.84) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Superdry stock traded up GBX 19 ($0.25) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 450 ($5.88). 643,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,335. Superdry has a 52 week low of GBX 110 ($1.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 493 ($6.44). The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.09. The stock has a market cap of £369.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 387.04.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

