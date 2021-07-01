SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $329.51 Million

Analysts forecast that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will post sales of $329.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $322.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $341.40 million. SunPower posted sales of $352.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SunPower will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.55%. The business had revenue of $306.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPWR shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SunPower from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SunPower from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. SunPower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $29.22 on Monday. SunPower has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $57.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 11,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $256,668.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,183.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 4,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $93,093.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,106 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,812. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 32.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

