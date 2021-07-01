Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SUN. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the first quarter valued at $337,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the first quarter valued at $402,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 34.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the first quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 13.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. 20.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sunoco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

NYSE SUN opened at $37.70 on Thursday. Sunoco LP has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.13.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.78) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 434.21%.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

