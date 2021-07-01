Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Short Interest Down 78.7% in June

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, a drop of 78.7% from the May 31st total of 295,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 157.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDGCF remained flat at $$32.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $29.76 and a one year high of $41.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.54.

About Sundrug Co.,Ltd.

Sundrug Co,Ltd. operates and manages drug stores and dispensing pharmacies in Japan. It also operates discount stores that offers food, cosmetics, home appliances, clothing, car supplies, sports and goods, alcoholic beverages, and pharmaceutical products, as well as fresh food, kerosene, etc. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Fuchu, Japan.

