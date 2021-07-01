Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Short Interest Down 78.7% in June

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, a drop of 78.7% from the May 31st total of 295,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 157.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SDGCF remained flat at $$32.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $29.76 and a one year high of $41.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.54.
About Sundrug Co.,Ltd.
