Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.86.

Several research analysts have commented on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $5,434,899.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,836,797.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $2,458,335.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,915. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SUI traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.40. 570,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,676. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $132.73 and a 12 month high of $178.17. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.51, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.23%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

