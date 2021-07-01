Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Short Interest Down 80.9% in June

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 80.9% from the May 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SSBI opened at $15.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.86. Summit State Bank has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $18.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.76.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.88 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit State Bank by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit State Bank by 215.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit State Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

Summit State Bank Company Profile

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts.

