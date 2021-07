Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemicals. Its operating segments consists of Basic Chemicals, Petrochemicals and Plastics, Information Technology related Chemicals, Health and Crop Sciences, Pharmaceuticals and Others. Basic Chemicals segment produces organic and inorganic chemicals, synthetic fiber raw materials, methyl methacrylate products, alumina products, additives and dyestuffs. Petrochemicals and Plastics segment consists of synthetic resin, rubber and other resin processed products. IT-Related Chemicals segment sells optical products, color filters, semiconductor processing materials, compound semiconductor materials and battery components. Health and Crop Sciences segment distributes fertilizers, pesticides, insecticides, tropical infectious disease control materials and feed additives. Pharmaceuticals segment develops and sells ethical pharmaceuticals, radiopharmaceutical and radiation therapy equipment. Others segment provides supply of electrical power and stea “

Get Sumitomo Chemical alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sumitomo Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

SOMMY stock opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.03. Sumitomo Chemical has a 12-month low of $14.37 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.08.

About Sumitomo Chemical

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in the petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

See Also: What is range trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sumitomo Chemical (SOMMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.