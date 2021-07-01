Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €15.60 Price Target at Nord/LB

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) received a €15.60 ($18.35) target price from equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SZU. Independent Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Südzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays set a €14.70 ($17.29) target price on shares of Südzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Warburg Research set a €17.90 ($21.06) target price on shares of Südzucker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on shares of Südzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €14.95 ($17.59).

Get Südzucker alerts:

Shares of ETR:SZU traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during trading on Thursday, hitting €13.50 ($15.88). 156,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,903. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.91. Südzucker has a 1-year low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a 1-year high of €17.76 ($20.89). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.69.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Südzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Südzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.