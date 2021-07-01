Strong Hits Market Capitalization of $25.25 Million (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. Strong has a market cap of $25.25 million and $1.29 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. One Strong coin can now be purchased for $182.60 or 0.00540370 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00046057 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00141799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.98 or 0.00171586 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,838.75 or 1.00140237 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002902 BTC.

About Strong

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

