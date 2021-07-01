Streamr Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 1st. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $103.56 million and $17.65 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Streamr has traded down 11.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Streamr alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00054032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00018769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $234.23 or 0.00698132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 12,701.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr (DATA) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 891,072,680 coins. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.