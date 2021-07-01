Strategy Asset Managers LLC Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.8% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Apple by 1,605.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,692,000 after buying an additional 203,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 232,885 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,896,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apple from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $136.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.14 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

