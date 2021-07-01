Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

OTCMKTS SEOAY opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.27. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 5.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

