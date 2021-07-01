Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,023.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.70. 1,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,547. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $70.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.