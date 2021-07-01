Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,732 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Intel makes up 1.6% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.30. 848,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,781,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

