Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

NYSE:HON traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $220.69. 23,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,587,281. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.90 and a 52-week high of $234.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $153.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

