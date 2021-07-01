Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.07 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,210 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,762,764,000 after purchasing an additional 919,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Facebook by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,095,469,000 after acquiring an additional 712,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,021,574,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Facebook by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,681,007,000 after acquiring an additional 177,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.54, for a total transaction of $2,176,902.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,325,770 shares of company stock worth $747,770,138. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $348.68. The company had a trading volume of 445,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,414,283. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.90 and a 12 month high of $358.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $324.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

