Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.4% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $165.66. The company had a trading volume of 241,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,788,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.44. The firm has a market cap of $436.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

