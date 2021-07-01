Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $6,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 64.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DAL traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.91. The stock had a trading volume of 276,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,568,690. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07. The stock has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.79.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

DAL has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

