Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,924 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 24,310 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 1.2% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,373,000,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,757,293,000 after buying an additional 6,619,930 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,988,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 55,390.7% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,470,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $195,823,000 after buying an additional 3,464,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,149,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,300,008,000 after buying an additional 2,855,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.36. 160,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,109,792. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.75 and a one year high of $61.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $233.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,955. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. HSBC boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

