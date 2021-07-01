Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Cano Health Call Options (NYSE:CANO)

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 9,208 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 223% compared to the average volume of 2,847 call options.

Shares of CANO opened at $12.10 on Thursday. Cano Health has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $17.43.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

