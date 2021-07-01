Stifel Nicolaus Raises Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Price Target to C$7.25

Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.50 to C$7.25 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SRMLF. Raymond James raised Storm Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC raised their price target on Storm Resources from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Storm Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Storm Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.20.

Storm Resources stock opened at $3.40 on Monday. Storm Resources has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $3.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.83.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

