Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target to C$3.00

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Baytex Energy from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $1.65 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $1.65 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank upgraded Baytex Energy from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Baytex Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.91.

Baytex Energy stock opened at $1.94 on Monday. Baytex Energy has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.55.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

