Stifel Financial Corp Sells 15,520 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,520 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $26,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 111,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after acquiring an additional 14,570 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,099,000. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,660,000 after purchasing an additional 19,440 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period.

BATS EFG opened at $107.28 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

