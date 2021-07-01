Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 334,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,271 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $28,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 309.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth about $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 222.7% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVS. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oddo Bhf raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

NYSE NVS opened at $91.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.55. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The firm has a market cap of $208.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Novartis’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.