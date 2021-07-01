Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,099 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $23,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 414 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Michael B. Yongue boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 868 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $361,040.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,793.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,089 shares of company stock worth $1,527,127. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.90.

VRTX opened at $201.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $185.32 and a one year high of $306.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

