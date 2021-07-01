Stifel Financial Corp Has $22.15 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 429,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,746 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $22,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,703,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,381,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,366,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,951,000 after purchasing an additional 726,551 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $36,057,000. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,480,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,262,000 after purchasing an additional 568,166 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $52.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.25. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $52.46.

