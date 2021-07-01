Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 61,378 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 76.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 141,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 61,378 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $24,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Tractor Supply by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 86,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 179,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,838,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Tractor Supply by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 141,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of TSCO opened at $186.06 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $127.78 and a 52 week high of $200.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.46.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.19.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,691.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.