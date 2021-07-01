Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 0.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,233,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $45,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 110,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 63,491 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 22,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on SHOO shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.27.

In other Steven Madden news, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $470,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,632.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $871,693.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,478 shares of company stock worth $2,213,967 over the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $43.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.33. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $45.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.04.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.33 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.68%. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.