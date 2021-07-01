Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sterling is a leading heavy civil construction company that specializes in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in the U.S. The company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail. Its water infrastructure projects include water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. “

NASDAQ STRL opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $690.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.38. Sterling Construction has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.00 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 3.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Construction will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sterling Construction by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,292,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,173,000 after purchasing an additional 224,571 shares during the period. Towle & Co. raised its stake in Sterling Construction by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 854,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,824,000 after purchasing an additional 163,720 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sterling Construction by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 536,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sterling Construction by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 529,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,285,000 after purchasing an additional 167,162 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sterling Construction by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 527,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 180,723 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

