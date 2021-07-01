Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Short Interest Update

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 827,600 shares, a growth of 99.1% from the May 31st total of 415,700 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.4 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SBT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of SBT stock opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $228.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.91 and a beta of 0.79. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. Sterling Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $4,640,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 80,412 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 55,941 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 41,064 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 35,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

