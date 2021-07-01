Stereotaxis (STXS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN: STXS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/1/2021 – Stereotaxis had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $9.00.

6/29/2021 – Stereotaxis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

6/25/2021 – Stereotaxis had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Stereotaxis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

6/16/2021 – Stereotaxis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

6/10/2021 – Stereotaxis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

6/9/2021 – Stereotaxis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

5/27/2021 – Stereotaxis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

5/26/2021 – Stereotaxis is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Stereotaxis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

5/18/2021 – Stereotaxis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

NYSEAMERICAN:STXS traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $9.55. The stock had a trading volume of 9,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,916. The stock has a market cap of $707.75 million, a P/E ratio of -95.49 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,241,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,784,000 after acquiring an additional 138,276 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,837,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,069,000 after acquiring an additional 73,222 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its holdings in Stereotaxis by 80.3% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,626,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after buying an additional 724,258 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stereotaxis by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 831,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after buying an additional 77,766 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stereotaxis by 4.4% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 675,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after buying an additional 28,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

