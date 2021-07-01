Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing therapies to treat the mitochondrial dysfunction associated with genetic mitochondrial diseases and many common age-related diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes Elamipretide, SBT-20 and SBT-272 which are in clinical stage. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is based in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics stock opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.03. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MITO. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

